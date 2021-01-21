30 of 48 infiltration wells resume water supply

Thirty of the 48 infiltration wells supplying drinking water to the residents of Tirunelveli Corporation have started pumping out drinking water again as the wells, damaged by the recent floods, have been repaired, Commissioner G. Kannan has said.

He said the recent floods in the Tamirbhraani had badly damaged 48 infiltration wells, supplying drinking water to the residents, and motors fitted in these wells as well. As drinking water supply got affected, the corporation ensured continuous supply through lorries. After the flood subsided, the corporation deployed 100 men for repairing the infiltration wells and motors following instructions from Collector V. Vishnu. In Suththamalli pumping station, 3 of the 6 infiltration wells had been repaired and made operational on Thursday.

“Since the remaining 3 wells are in deeper part of the Tamirabharani, repair work is going on,” he said.

However, the corporation personnel’s good works got thwarted as unidentified villagers broke the drinking water pipeline at Tharuvai for drawing drinking water. “We’re working on sealing this broken pipeline besides working on making the remaining 3 infiltration wells operational again,” said Assistant Executive Engineer, Melapalayam Zone, Lenin.

Mr. Kannan informed that the damaged pumping stations at Kurukkuthurai and Theepaatchi Amman Temple have been repaired and distribution of drinking water from these projects would resume shortly. Since the flood has destroyed all electrical equipment in the Kondaanagaram pumping station, work on replacing these gadgets is going on.

In Thirumalaikozhunthupuram pumping station, 2 of the 3 infiltration wells have resumed drinking water supply and one of the five infiltration wells under the DRO Colony Drinking Water Scheme is ready for operation on completion of repair. The remaining four infiltration wells, all situated in deeper parts of the river, would be repaired shortly.

“Precisely, 30 of the 48 infiltration wells have started pumping drinking water and the remaining 18 will be operational at the earliest as the repair work is going on round-the-clock,” said Mr. Kannan