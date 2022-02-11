Marthandam: half this town’s populace get untreated water

KUZHITHURAI

11 February 2022 19:17 IST

Marthandam, the second biggest town in the district, lacks many facilities

Of the 21 wards in Kuzhithurai Municipality, 11 wards on the Marthandam side of the Tamirabharani get water treated at a plant near Nesamony bridge while the remaining 10 wards on the Kaliyakkavilai side get water pumped straight into a riverside tank.

According to T.S. Rajasekhar, a civil engineer, the Tamirabharani is one of the rivers which never dries up. Still, water is supplied only twice or thrice a week.

Nowhere will you find a garbage segregation unit on the main bazaar, right beside a fish market and vegetable shandy. The amalgamation of the stench hits the nostrils on Market Road at Marthandam. There is a similar problem with the fish market on Sub-Path Road in Vettumani.

Interestingly, people here have been affected by the improvement in infrastructure - after the long flyover was built after much struggle against it, 50% of the bus services to Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil do not come to Marthandam Bus Stand. “At least we have LSS bus services to go to Nagercoil. But if we want to go to Thiruvananthapuram, we have to take an autorickshaw to Vettumani and board KSRTC buses which just skip the town,” Mr. Rajasekhar said. The bus stand should have been built at Kuzhithurai on the National Highway itself so that all buses will stop as before, he said.

Another resident, Hudson, pointed out the narrow road under the high flyover which is used by local people. Even a motorcyclist or cyclist, let alone car, will get knocked down by a bus on the narrow roads laid on either side of the long row of pillars.

The residents said the new elected council must build an an electric crematorium as even bodies from nearby panchayats are brought to the cremation ground near Kuzhithurai post office.

Though Marthandam is the second biggest urban centre next to Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district, the facilities are poor in the town, the residents say.

Kuzhithurai Municipality goes to the urban local body polls on February 19, along with Nagercoil Corporation, three other municipalities and 51 town panchayats.