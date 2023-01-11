Water walk held to highlight need to rejuvenate defunct reservoir

January 11, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of Kottampatti Vattara Vayalaga Kootamaippu, supported by DHAN Foundation, held an awareness rally and a meeting of farmers on the Periaruvi reservoir in Melur taluk in Madurai district.

The reservoir was put to use in 1962 by the former Agricultural Minister for State P. Kakkan at Kadumeetanpatti village of Kesampatti Panchayat in Kottampatti Block, according to a press statement.

The reservoir has a capacity to hold 23.6 TMC, which caters to 26 irrigation tanks in Sekkipatti, Pattur, Kambur and Kesampatti covering 678.6 acres of farmland.

As many as 76 farmers from these villages participated in the meeting and enlightened other farmers who reside along the Periaruvi cascade during the rally and who were being benefitted by the irrigation tank several years ago.

“The reservoir has not been maintained properly since the past 15 years. The farmers in the surrounding areas need to be reminded and steps should be taken to rejuvenate the abandoned reservoir,” said S. Karthikeyan, coordinator for the Kootaimaipu.

The participants also planted saplings at Aivathanpatti and Karumittanpatti villages.

Later, they resolved to petition the authorities about issues including desilting of supply channels and removing encroachments.