Water tvl
Water level
TIRUNELVELI
The water level in Papanasam Dam on Thursday stood at 55 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 2,666.09 cusecs of water and 354.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 82.85 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 229 cusecs and 75 cusecs water was discharged.
