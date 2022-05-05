The water level in Papanasam Dam on Thursday stood at 48.60 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 23.96 cusecs and 204.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 84 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 10 cusecs and 45 cusecs water was discharged.