Water troughs placed for Alagarkoil monkeys

Madurai

20 June 2021 20:27 IST

The administration of Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Alagarkoil near here has placed 25 water troughs on the Alagarkoil hills to quench the thirst of monkeys of the forest.

T. Anitha, Deputy Commissioner (in charge) of the temple, said that the initiative was possible thanks to philanthropists.

The troughs would be filled with water every day using a tanker. “During previous summers, there was shortage of water for the monkeys. Although we could source water tankers, there were no troughs. As a result, many monkeys started drinking water from nearby taps,” she said.

“Now, these water tanks will solve the issue. Apart from these troughs, the monkeys can also drink water from natural springs and streams on the hills,” she added.