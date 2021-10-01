Madurai

Water treatment plant opened at Collectorate

A new reverse osmosis water treatment plant was inaugurated at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy opened the ₹9.57 lakh worth new facility that has been sponsored by Chairman of Ramco Group, P. R. Venketrama Raja.

A total of 3,000 litres of water from Tamirabarani Combined Drinking Water Scheme supplied by Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Supply and Drainage Board to the Collectorate will be treated at the new facility.

The treated water will be supplied for people visiting the Collectorate.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Senior General Manager J. Manikandan and general manager C. Kannan, were among those who were present.


