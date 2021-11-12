Water to be released under 58-village canal system

12 November 2021 21:45 IST

It will benefit farmers in Usilampatti and surrounding pockets

MADURAI

The State government has announced that water will be released under the 58-village canal system on Saturday, according to Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy.

Speaking to reporters at the Collectorate here on Friday after presiding over a review meeting, co-chaired by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and other elected representatives, he said that following representations from farmers’ associations, the government had decided to release 150 cusecs of water. This would benefit farmers in Usilampatti and surrounding pockets.

PWD engineers said that the surplus water stored in the Vaigai dam would be released under the 58-village canal system, which would feed water for irrigation to over 3000 acres of land.

The AIADMK had recently appealed to the government to release water under the canal system since the water level in the Vaigai dam had crossed 67 feet.

However, Mr. Moorthy said that the government had to examine various modalities before the announcement. There was no delay and the purpose should benefit the stakeholders.

He said that the recent spell had not affected Madurai much as about 10 hectares of land had been damaged due to water stagnation.

Accompanied by Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar, senior IAS officer T.N. Venkatesh, who is the Monitoring Officer for Madurai district, Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan, the Minister said that they visited a few waterbodies and discussed the steps to be taken in the event of any breach or surplus.

Apart from keeping the machinery and men in ready, Mr. Moorthi said that they had also planned to shift people to relief centres, wherever it was required.

There were representations from farmers to evict encroachments from canals and waterbodies, he said, adding that it would be done on a warfooting. He said that after a long number of years, the coverage area in Melur and Kottampatti blocks was expected to expand as the water conserved would enable the farmers to carry on with their farm activities.