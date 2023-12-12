Water to be released in flood carrier channel once Papanasam, Manimuthar dams surplus, says Appavu

December 12, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The surplus water of Papanasam and Manimuthar dams will be released in the flood carrier channel once these major reservoirs of the district attain their maximum storage capacity, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said.

In a statement, Mr. Appavu said on Tuesday that the flood carrier channel, dug for about 75 km to link Tamirabharani, Karumeniyar and Nambiyar rivers, has been excavated for taking the hitherto wasted surplus water of the Tamirabharani to the dry regions of Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai and Sattankulam for irrigation and drinking purposes.

Even though the project was started in 2009 by the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the delay in executing the scheme between 2011 and 2021 had escalated the project cost to ₹900 crore from ₹369 crore. Since Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sanctioned the revised project cost, the flood carrier channel for taking 3,500 cusecs of water has almost reached M.L. Theri, the end point near Sattankulam.

Of this 3,500 cusecs of water to be released in the flood carrier channel, 600 cusecs will be given to Vijayanarayanam tank, 400 cusecs to Nambiyar dam, 740 cusecs to Karumeniyar river, 340 cusecs to Suviseshapuram tank, 200 cusecs to ‘miracle well’ that never overflows due to the limestone caves beneath, 300 cusecs to Idayangudi tank and 500 cusecs to M.L. Theri tank. Remaining water will be given to other small tanks en route, including the new tank dug near Thisaiyanvilai.

Since land acquisition for digging the flood carrier channel’s end point at M.L. Taeri is to be completed within four months, the project will be ready soon for commissioning.

“The surplus water of the Tamirabharani alone will be released into it, that is only when the Papansam and Manimuthar dams overflow. Even though over 5,000 cusecs of water is flowing in the Tamirabharani now, this temporary flood is due to the rains in the downstream of flood carrier channel’s starting point at Vellankuzhi beyond Cheranmahadevi and hence this flood cannot be released in the elevated flood carrier channel. When storage level in Papanasam and Manimuthar dams reach the maximum capacity of 143 feet and 118 feet, respectively, the surplus water will be released into the flood carrier channel,” Mr. Appavu said.