ADVERTISEMENT

Water to be released from Vaigai dam on September 15 for single crop areas

Published - September 13, 2024 09:06 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Water will be released on September 15 from Vaigai dam to irrigate 1,05,002 acres of land under the single crop areas under Periyar main canal and Tirumangalam main canal, says a Government Order of Water Resources Department. 

As per the order, 85,563 acres of single crop areas under Periyar main canal and 19,439 acres of single crop areas under Tirumangalam main canal would be receiving the water from Vaigai dam. 

The order mandates continuous supply of 1,130 cusecs for 45 days and a turn irrigation system would be implemented for the next 75 days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US