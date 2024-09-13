GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water to be released from Vaigai dam on September 15 for single crop areas

Published - September 13, 2024 09:06 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Water will be released on September 15 from Vaigai dam to irrigate 1,05,002 acres of land under the single crop areas under Periyar main canal and Tirumangalam main canal, says a Government Order of Water Resources Department. 

As per the order, 85,563 acres of single crop areas under Periyar main canal and 19,439 acres of single crop areas under Tirumangalam main canal would be receiving the water from Vaigai dam. 

The order mandates continuous supply of 1,130 cusecs for 45 days and a turn irrigation system would be implemented for the next 75 days.

