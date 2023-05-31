Water to be released from Mullaperiyar dam from June 1

May 31, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - THENI

The State government has issued an order to release water from Mullaperiyar dam for irrigating 14,707 acres of ayacut in Cumbum valley from June 1.

As much as 200 cusecs of water will be released from Mullaperiyar dam for irrigation in Cumbum valley. Along with it, 100 cusecs of water will be released to meet the drinking water requirement of Theni district.

Water for irrigation will be released for 120 days based on the requirement, inflow of water and the storage in the dam.

