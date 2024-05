A total of 300 cusecs water from Mullaperiyar dam will be released for 120 days starting from June 1 to irrigate first crop in the double crop area of Cumbum valley in Theni district. The water release would cover 14,707 acres and further 100 cusecs water would be released for drinking purpose. Based on the water storage, the days of irrigation would be extended, the press release said.

