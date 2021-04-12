Madurai

Water supply to be suspended on Thursday

Staff Reporter Madurai 12 April 2021 22:27 IST
Updated: 12 April 2021 22:27 IST

Drinking water supply through Vaigai-II scheme will be suspended in the following areas of the corporation on Thursday to undertake maintenance work:

Aruldosspuram, Thathaneri, Sellur, Meenakshipuram, Kulamangalam Road, Goripalayam, Race Course Colony, D.R.O Colony, P and T Colony, BB Kulam, Narimedu, K. Pudur, Anna Nagar, K.K. Nagar, Mathichiyam, Karumbalai, H.M.S. Colony, Virattipathu, Ponmeni, Sammattipuram, Sundararajapuram, Jaihindpuram, T.V.S. Nagar, Muthupatti, Alagappan Nagar, Keeraithurai, Villapuram and nearby areas.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Madurai
Read more...