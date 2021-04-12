Water supply to be suspended on Thursday

Madurai

12 April 2021 22:27 IST

Drinking water supply through Vaigai-II scheme will be suspended in the following areas of the corporation on Thursday to undertake maintenance work:

Aruldosspuram, Thathaneri, Sellur, Meenakshipuram, Kulamangalam Road, Goripalayam, Race Course Colony, D.R.O Colony, P and T Colony, BB Kulam, Narimedu, K. Pudur, Anna Nagar, K.K. Nagar, Mathichiyam, Karumbalai, H.M.S. Colony, Virattipathu, Ponmeni, Sammattipuram, Sundararajapuram, Jaihindpuram, T.V.S. Nagar, Muthupatti, Alagappan Nagar, Keeraithurai, Villapuram and nearby areas.

