Water supply snapped to tax evaders’ buildings, houses

THOOTHUKUDI

The Corporation, which is organising a drive against encroachments on Wednesdays to remove illegal structures under its jurisdiction, has acted against tax evaders on Tuesdays by disconnecting drinking water connections to buildings.

As the residents of Thoothukudi Corporation have not paid taxes payable to the urban civic body to the tune of ₹ 32 crore, including drinking water tax of ₹ 15 crore and property tax of ₹ 15 crore, the cash-starved Corporation has planned to unleash punitive measures against the tax evaders on every Tuesdays.

“Some of the residents, who have not paid the taxes payable to the Corporation for a few years, are ignoring the notices being sent by the urban local body to remind them of their responsibility. Hence, we’re identifying the buildings for which no property and drinking water taxes have been paid for the past one year and to cut drinking water connections to these buildings,” V.P. Jayaseelan, Corporation Commissioner said.

To execute this ‘Operation Tuesday’, the Commissioner has formed a team in every zone under the leadership of the Assistant Commissioners concerned. On the first Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner of Thoothukudi East T. Dhanasingh led a team.

“Once the drinking water connection is snapped, owners of these buildings clear the tax arrears immediately. On Tuesday (February 18), the East Zone realised the tax collection of ₹ 17 lakh within a few hours. Only after due examination of the payment of taxes, the houses and the commercial establishments will be given reconnection,” said Mr. Dhanasingh hinting that ‘Operation Tuesday’ would intensify in the days to come.