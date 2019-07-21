Water supply schedule put up on Corporation website

The Corporation has recently started putting up the water supply schedule for various wards on its website, allowing residents to plan ahead.

The schedule will be written at prominent places on the wall — five for each of the 60 wards — at 300 locations, Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jeyaseelan said.

Earlier, councillors used to put up the schedules for their wards. As local body elections have not been held, the Corporation has decided to fill in the gap. Contact details about the valve operator will also be available.

As the Corporation is witnessing water scarcity to some extent, it is difficult to forecast the supply of water for more than 1-2 days. As a result, a comprehensive schedule cannot be put up on the website at the moment, said officials.

Now, the Corporation is receiving about 42 MLD out of the required amount of 52 MLD. Although the deficit is manageable, officials say residents have been drawing more water.

Due to water scarcity, overhead tanks are being filled up on a rotational basis as they cannot be filled all at once.

The drinking water, which is being supplied once in 7-8 days will be made more frequent with a higher outflow from Papanasam dam following the monsoon, said Executive Engineer (Works) P. Ruban Suresh Ponniah.

At present, about 300 cusecs of water is being released from the dam, which provides water for Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts.