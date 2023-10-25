HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water stagnation on roads irks residents of Surveyor Colony

October 25, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
The Ayyavu Thevar Salai in Surveyor Colony is filled with slush causing inconvenience to road users on Wednesday.

The Ayyavu Thevar Salai in Surveyor Colony is filled with slush causing inconvenience to road users on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Main roads and the arterial roads at Surveyor Colony in Madurai are inundated with water, thanks to the few hours of rain that poured three days ago. 

The residents, particularly on Thangaraj Street, lament about the never-ending problem of improper roads and water stagnation. “It’s been more than a year since the roads were laid in this area which were dug for installing the Underground Drainage (UGD) system and drinking water supply,” said A. Pandian, a resident.  

“The roads have been uneven for a very long time, and we have got tired reporting this to the Corporation several times”, he added.  

A. Manickam, who runs a grocery shop in that area, said, “We can never predict the potholes on the roads during the rainy season. A few days back, a kid who was riding his cycle got stuck in a huge pothole on the road.” 

“The officials can at least pump out the water using a machine till the road works are done but they just leave the whole area untouched”, he added.  

He questioned what would happen if an electric wire fell into the water. “One day we noticed a wire in the water and thankfully we got it removed before anyone got injured,” he added.  

The Surveyor Colony falls under three wards, 8,10 and 11, and more than 1,000 people reside in the area. The water stagnation affects almost all the residents as there are only few roads to reach the main road. 

A Madurai City Corporation official said they have taken steps to remove water from the roads by filling the holes with stones and sand for the time being. 

“Fund have been allocated for road works in the 3.5km stretch inside the area. Once the other works are completed, we will start the road work, which would take around two months,” the official said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.