Water stagnation on roads irks residents of Surveyor Colony

October 25, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Madurai

Main roads and the arterial roads at Surveyor Colony in Madurai are inundated with water, thanks to the few hours of rain that poured three days ago.

The residents, particularly on Thangaraj Street, lament about the never-ending problem of improper roads and water stagnation. “It’s been more than a year since the roads were laid in this area which were dug for installing the Underground Drainage (UGD) system and drinking water supply,” said A. Pandian, a resident.

“The roads have been uneven for a very long time, and we have got tired reporting this to the Corporation several times”, he added.

A. Manickam, who runs a grocery shop in that area, said, “We can never predict the potholes on the roads during the rainy season. A few days back, a kid who was riding his cycle got stuck in a huge pothole on the road.”

“The officials can at least pump out the water using a machine till the road works are done but they just leave the whole area untouched”, he added.

He questioned what would happen if an electric wire fell into the water. “One day we noticed a wire in the water and thankfully we got it removed before anyone got injured,” he added.

The Surveyor Colony falls under three wards, 8,10 and 11, and more than 1,000 people reside in the area. The water stagnation affects almost all the residents as there are only few roads to reach the main road.

A Madurai City Corporation official said they have taken steps to remove water from the roads by filling the holes with stones and sand for the time being.

“Fund have been allocated for road works in the 3.5km stretch inside the area. Once the other works are completed, we will start the road work, which would take around two months,” the official said.