Water stagnation irks Lake Avenue residents

Even as ‘Ezhilmigu Madurai’ was launched in the city earlier this week with the proposed cleaning of water channels to be undertaken in one ward in each of the four zones daily, residents of Lake Avenue at Bank Colony in Narayanapuram are awaiting a solution to their woes.

They have been waiting for almost two weeks now for the Corporation staff to pump out water stagnating in vacant plots, inner lanes and compounds of few individual houses. The inundation started with excess water flowing from the Naganakulam kanmoi on the opposite side of the road. And each rain in the past few days has only worsened the situation.

M. Kala, who lives in a house at the start of the street off New Natham Road, said the construction of a storm drain connecting Naganakulam to other ooranis in the vicinity remains incomplete. A resident of 34 years, she said she never experienced such a problem in the past.

What was meant to be an underground channel has been built higher than the ground level due to which water is not getting drained and the open drain is further clogged. “Water flooded our compound 10 days ago and has been stagnating since, destroying plants on the ground floor,” she said. With senior citizens in her house, she is also worried about an emergency situation.

Some plot owners have raised high mud walls to stop the water from entering into their premises but that has exacerbated the hardship for others.

Calls for help to the Corporation have remained unanswered. Her neighbour pointed out that the ward officer had, in fact, come on routine rounds last week to check for dengue infection among the residents . The surrounding empty plots resemble a swimming pool as water has risen much above the ground level. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The official apparently told the residents that many other people are facing similar problems and left without even getting off his vehicle.

“The water will take more than a month to recede on its own. We require a proper and permanent solution to the problem,” said another resident, and added, “when I called the Corporation number, some staff rudely replied why did you construct your house in a lake area.”

When contacted, a corporation official said action will be taken soon to drain the water.