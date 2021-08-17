Water released into 18th Canal, PTR Canal

Collector K. V. Muralidharan releases water into PTR and Thanthai Periyar Canal near Uthamapalayam in Theni district on Tuesday.

Theni

17 August 2021 18:42 IST

It will help in irrigating the single crop area in Theni district

Water from Periyar dam was released into 18th Canal, PTR Canal and Thanthai Periyar Canal on Tuesday for irrigating the single crop area in Theni district.

Collector K. V. Muralidharan formally released the water after Chief Minister M. K. Stalin ordered the release of water for irrigation following demand from farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

18th Canal

Water released into the 18th Canal will benefit 2,045.35 acres of land in Pudupatti, Anumanthanpatti, Pannaipuram, Kombai, Devaram, T. Chinthalaiseri, Sankarapuram, Vembakottai, Pottipuram, Lakshminaickkanpatti under Uthamapalayam taluk. The water would be supplied through 21 tanks.

Besides, 4614.25 acres of land in 13 villages, including Meenakshipuram, Dombuseri and Kodangipatti under Bodinaickanur taluk would also benefit.

With a release of water at the rate of 98 cusecs for 30 days, a total of 255 mcft of water would be released into the 18th Canal, a statement said.

PTR Canal

Similarly, water from PTR Canal and Thanthai Periyar Canal would help irrigate 830 acres of land in Chinnamanur, Veppampatti, Seeppalakottai in Uthamapalayam taluk and 4,316 acres of land in Seelayampatti, Poomalaigundu, Dharmapuri, Venkatachalapuram, Koduvilarpatti, Iyangalpatti, Govindanagararm and Balakrishnapuram in Theni taluk.

Water will be released at the rate of 100 cusecs for 120 days based on storage and inflow.

The Collector has appealed to the farmers to make judicious usage of water.

Uthamapalayam Revenue Divisional Officer Kousalya; Executive Engineers M Karthikeyan (Manjalar Basin Division) and V. Sugumaran (Periyar Vaigai Basin Division); former MLA Thanga Tamilselvan; Assistant Executive Engineers Soundiram and Selvam; president of 18th Canal Farmers’ Association Ramaraj were among those who were present.