Water released in three more irrigation channels for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation

After releasing water from the Papanasam and Manimuthar Dams in the irrigation channels in the Western Tirunelveli region on June 5 for ‘kar’ season paddy cultivation, water was released in the Kodagan, Tirunelveli and Palayam Channels also on Wednesday.

Following the release of water in these three channels, 15,190 acres of lands will get benefited.

Before the onset of southwest monsoon that would feed the Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar Dams, water was released from Papanasam Dam on June 5 for benefitting 18,090 acres of cultivable lands under 4 irrigation channels - 2,260 acres under North Kodaimelazhagiyan Channel, 870 acres under South Kodaimelazhagiyan Channel, 2,460 acres under Nadhiyunni Channel and 12,500 acre under Kannadiyan Channel – in the revenue villages under Ambasamudram and Cheranmahadevi taluks.

Moreover, 35 irrigation tanks in these two taluks are also getting the water being released from the Dams for 120 days – i.e. up to October 2, 2024.

Even though the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted ‘above normal rainfall’ during the southwest monsoon this year, there is no sign of heavy downpour along the Western Ghats even after 3 weeks of the onset of monsoon. Consequently, the influx of water into the Papanasam, Manimuthar and Servalar Dams also remains very thin even as storage level in the reservoirs is rapidly falling.

However, the government has decided to release water also in 3 irrigation channels in the downstream areas – Kodagan, Tirunelveli and Palayam Channels following demand from the farmers for release of water in these channels. The water being released in these three channels from Wednesday (June 19) will be sustained till October 2 this year depending upon the rainfall and consequent availability of water in the reservoirs.

The water now being released in Kodagan Channel will benefit 5,048 acres of lands (up to Kandigaiperi tank) and 4,168 acres of lands under Tirunelveli Channel (up to Vannaanpachcheri tank). The water being released in Palayam Channel will nourish the crop to be raised on 5,974 acres of lands (up to Thaamaraikulam tank).

In all, the water being released in 7 irrigation channels will benefit 33,280 acres of lands in Tirunelveli district.

If the monsoon becomes so active in the days to come, the government may consider the possibility of releasing water in the Marudhur Keezhakkaal, Marudhur Melakkaal, North Main and South Main Channels, all in neighbouring Thoothukudi district, Public Works Department officials said.

