Water released in '58 Village' Irrigation Canal

Water was released into the 58-village irrigation canal on Thursday. File.

Water was released into the 58-village irrigation canal on Thursday.

100 cusecs released from Vaigai dam to benefit villages in and around Usilampatti

After a series of protests by the people of villages in and around Usilampatti, 100 cusecs of water was released from the Vaigai dam here in the ‘58 Village Irrigation Canal’, on Thursday.

Officials from the Public Works Department released the water for irrigation and drinking water needs. The canal located at a distance of 27 kilometres from the dam, was built at a cost of Rs. 86 crore and was completed last year and is said to benefit the dry regions around Usilampatti.

In 2018, water was released in the canal. However, this year, there was a delay in the release, as the dam had not touched 68 feet. “As per PWD regulations, water in this canal can be released only if the storage level in the dam crosses 68 feet. On Thursday morning, the level in the dam crossed the required mark and hence water has been released. The quantum will be increased step by step after assessing the flow and reach. Last year, there were breaches in the canal as a large quantum was released at once,” said an official from the PWD.

The canal’s maximum water capacity is said to be 300 cusecs.

The water released though delayed has brought cheer among farmers and people in and around Usilampatti.

