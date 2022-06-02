Water released from Vaigai dam

Water was relased from Vaigai dam on Thursday for irrigation of the first crop in the double crop region of Madurai and Dindigul districts. For the second consecutive year, the water was released in the first week of June.

Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy released the water from the dam in the presence of Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan.

Water was released to irrigate 45,041 acres of the ayacut of the Periyar irrigation system. It would be released for 120 days. For the first 45 days, 900 cusecs of water would be released continuously and turn system would be folowed for the remaining 75 days.

The water released from the dam will irrigate 43,244 acres in Madurai district and 1,797 acres in Nilakottai region of Dindigul district. On June 1, water was released from Mullaperiyar reservoir for the irrigation of the double crop areas in Cumbum valley in Theni district.