Water released from Vaigai dam to irrigate land in Madurai, Dindigul districts

Updated - July 03, 2024 09:39 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

Water released for irrigation gushing out from Vaigai dam near Andipatti in Theni district on Wednesday.

Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana, Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha and Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi jointly release water for irrigation from Vaigai dam near Andipatti in Theni district on Wednesday.

Water from Vaigai dam for irrigating the first crop of doble crop area in Mdaurai and Dindigul districts were released on Wednesday.

District Collectors, R.V. Shajeevana (Theni), M.N. Poongodi (Dindigul) and M.S. Sangeetha (Madurai), formally opened the sluice at Vaigai dam.

A total of 900 cusecs of water would be released through Periyar Main Canal to irrigate 45,041 acres of ayacut in Madurai and Dindigul districts between Peranai and Kallandiri.

A statement said that 1,797 acres of land in Nilakottai taluk in Dindigul district, 16,452 acres in Vadipatti and 26,792 acres in Madurai North taluk in madurai district would benefit.

Initially, the water would be released continously for 45 days.

Thereafter, the Water Resources Department would introduce turn system of irrigation under which water would be released for five days and stopped for five days.

Periyakulam MLA, Saravanan, Water Resources Department Executive Engineer, Tamilselvan, and representatives of farmers, were present.

