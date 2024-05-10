GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water released from Vaigai dam for old ayacut areas; five districts to benefit

Published - May 10, 2024 05:19 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered release of water from Vaigai dam for old ayacut areas on Friday. The Vaigai Dam (Water Resources Organisation) Assistant Executive Engineer has said that a total of 915 mcft water would be released in phases.

The old ayacut area III covering Ramanathapuram district would get 915 mcft water for five days starting from May 10 to 14. The old ayacut area II in Sivaganga district would receive 376 mcft water for four days beginning from May 16 to 19 and Madurai district’s old ayacut area I would receive 209 mcft from May 21 to 26.

The WRO official said that the water release would benefit Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. The public have been cautioned to keep away from the river bed and allowing cattle and milch animal near by would be prohibited, he added.

