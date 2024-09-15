Water released from Vaigai dam for irrigation

Following release of water from Vaigai dam on Sunday for irrigation in single crop area, a total of 1.05 lakh acres of land would benefit across Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Sivaganga districts.

Participating in a puja held at the dam site, Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy released the shutters in the presence of Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana, Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi and Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha. Theni Lok Sabha MP Thanga Tamilselvan and Andipatti MLA A. Maharajan and officials from the Public Works and Revenue Departments were present.

The officials said that following the government order, with a combined storage of 8,461 mcft, water was being released from the reservoir, which would benefit farmers in Periyar and Thirumangalam Main Canal for the single crop. For the first 45 days, 1,130 cusecs would be released daily, and for subsequent 75 days, water would be released on turn system taking the total distribution to 120 days depending on inflow.

The officials said that 53 acres in Nilakottai in Dindigul district, 5,697 acres in Vadipatti, 24,811 acres in Madurai North, 48,963 acres in Melur, 5,561 acres in Sivaganga and Tirumangalam Main Canal, Usilampatti and Perayur would get water for irrigation.

The farmers in Madurai district had urged the government to release water for irrigation last month at the monthly grievance meeting as the combined storage had reached the mandatory levels. However, PWD (WRO) engineers released water only on Sunday.

The farmers had pressed for early release as it would enable them to commence preliminary works in the fields with confidence. However, the officials stuck to the practice of September 15, the date of release of water, which has been in vogue from time immemorial.

