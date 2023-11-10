Water released from Vaigai dam for irrigation; to benefit over 45,000 acres in Madurai and Dindigul districts

November 10, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Madurai

Following appeals from farmers, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered release of water for irrigation which would benefit a little over 45,000 acres of agricultural land.

Participating in a ceremony held at Vaigai dam in Theni district, Ministers I. Periasami and P. Moorthy released the shutters on Friday in the presence of Collectors M.S. Sangeetha from Madurai, R.V. Shajeevana from Theni and P.N. Poongodi from Dindigul, MLAs, PWD engineers and farmers’ representatives.

The officials said that water would benefit the double-crop lands in Madurai and Dindigul districts under the Periyar ayacut.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 900 cusecs would be released from the dam for the next 120 days and the farmers would receive water daily for 45 days and on turn system for 75 days depending on the storage in the dam.

As many as 1,797 acres in Nilakottai block in Dindigul district, 16,452 acres in Vadipatti block in Madurai district 26,672 acres in Madurai north block would benefit from this water.

Further, farmers were asked to sow short-period crops and spend water judiciously.

An official at the Water Resources Department said they had sent the request of the villagers surrounding Melur taluk to open water to the single-crop areas to the government.

“Once we get the nod from the government, we will open it immediately,” the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.