Water released from Vaigai dam for irrigating single crop Area

1.05 lakh acres in Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga districts will benefit

1.05 lakh acres in Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga districts will benefit

Rural Development Minister KR. Periyakarupan offering flowers to water after its release from the Vaigai dam for irrigation purpose near Andipatti in Theni district on Wednesday.

Theni

Water from the Vaigai dam to irrigate single crop area in Madurai, Dindigul and Sivaganga districts was released on Wednesday.

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periyakaruppan opened the shutters to release water in the presence of Collectors S. Aneesh Sekhar (Madurai), K.V. Muralidharan (Theni) and P. Madhusudhan Reddy (Sivaganga) and officials from Water Resources Department. A total of 1.05 lakh acres of land under Periyar Main Canal and Tirumangalam Main Canal will benefit from the water release.

According to WRO official, 1,130 cusecs of water would be released for 45 days and thereafter water would be released on turn system for 75 days. A total of 8,461 mcft of water would be released for irrigation based on the storage and flow into the dam in the coming days.

Under the single crop area of PMC, 53 acres of land in Nilakottai taluk of Dindigul district, 5,697 acres in Vadipatti Taluk, 24, 811 acres of Madurai North, 48, 963 acres of Melur (all Madurai district) and 478 acres of ayacut in Tirupattur taluk and 5,561 ares in Sivaganga taluk (both Sivaganga district) would benefit.

Similarly, 19,439 acres of land under TMC -- 146 acres in Nilakottai taluk (Dindigul district), 1,201 acres in Vadipatti taluk, 13,723 acres in Usilampatti taluk, 3982 ares in Tirumangalam Taluk 387 acres in Peraiyur taluk (all Madurai district) -- would benefit.

Farmers have been asked to make use of the water judiciously and adopt water management techniques to get higher yield.

Theni District Revenue Officer, Subramanian, District Rural Development Agency, Project Director, R. Dhandapani, Revenue Divisional Offocer, Periyakulam, Sindhu, Periyar-Vaigai Basin Executive Egineer, N. Anbuselvam, were present.