Water released from Vaigai dam for irrigating Old Vaigai ayacut in Madurai district

December 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - MADURAI

Water release from Vaigai dam for irrigating Old Vaigai ayacut in Madurai district commenced on Wednesday.

A total of 343 mcft of water would be released to irrigate 27,500 acres by filling up 46 irrigation tanks in the western parts of the district. The water will be supplied through Nilayur channel and Madakulam tank.

While 1,500 cusecs of water will be released for the first two days, 795 cusecs will be opened on the third and the final day for irrigating fields in the first reach of Old Vaigai ayacut.

Already the double crop area of 45,000 acres in Dindigul and Madurai districts is getting water for irrigation. Water Resources Department (WRD) officials also released water for the third and the second reaches of the Old Vaigai ayacut since November 23.

A total of 1,504 mcft of water was released for the 241 irrigation tanks that cater to over 67,800 acres of land, the first reach in Ramanathapuram district. Similarly, 619 mcft of water was released for the second reach in Sivaganga district to irrigate over 40,000 acres through 87 tanks.

After the present release of water is completed, the officials have planned to release water again for the three reaches till March 2024 whenever the Vaigai credit touches 1,354 mcft in the dam.

Farmers from the single crop area in Melur and the area irrigated by 58-Village Canal Scheme have been demanding water release for their areas too, claiming that weather forecast has predicted good rainfall in December too.

However, the officials are wary of the present storage continuing.