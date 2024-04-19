GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water released from Vaigai dam for Chithirai festival in Madurai

April 19, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai river in Madurai, the Tamil Nadu government directed the PWD officials to release water from the Vaigai dam on Friday.

The Assistant Executive Engineer (Vaigai dam sub-division) has in a press release stated that a total of 216 mcft would be released from April 19 to 23 to Madurai district in view of the Lord’s entry into the river.

As a first phase, 1000 cusecs was released at 1 p.m. on April 19 and it would be increased in phases. During the discharge from the reservoir, the wells and riverbeds in the stretch would get benefited, the release added.

