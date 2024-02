Water released from Vadakku Pachchaiyar dam

February 03, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Saturday released water from Vadakku Pachchaiyar dam near Kalakkad in Tirunelveli district for ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivation.

Mr. Appavu said 100 cusecs of water would be released from the dam till March 31 to benefit 9,592.91 acres of land in Pathai, Manjuvilai, Kalakkad, Padmaneri, Vadamalaisamudhram, Soorangudi, Kadamboduvazhvu, Nanguneri, Karanthaneri, Marukalkurichi, Pattarpuram, Iraippuvari and Parappadi, covered by Madathukkal, Nangunerian Channel and the five check-dams built across Pachchaiyar.

“Since the dam is small, farmers should judiciously use the water being released,” Mr. Appavu said. He also said the farmers, who were yet to receive the interest-free crop loan should apply for it.

Executive Engineer of Public Works Department Annadurai, Assistant Executive Engineer Manikandarajan, Nanguneri Tahsildar Vijay Anand and Kalakkad Municipal Chairman P.C. Rajan were present.