Water released from two dams

TIRUNELVELI

Cultivable lands to the extent of 12,018 acre under the third and the fourth reaches of Manimuthar Dam will shortly get water for irrigation as water from the largest reservoir of the district was released on Wednesday.

Collector V. Vishnu, Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi, MLAs released water from the dam in the third and fourth reaches to nourish the crops to be raised in Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai and Radhapuram taluks in Tirunelveli district and Eral, Srivaikundam and Sattankulam taluks of neighbouring Thoothukudi district.

Though it has been planned to sustain the release of water till March 31 next year, discharge of water will be regulated as per the influx and the storage of water. If the influx of water dwindles due to poor rainfall in the catchment areas, the quantum of discharge will either be reduced or even closed completely to meet drinking water requirements during next summer.

After water was released in the first and the second reaches of Manimuthar dam a couple of months ago, the State Government ordered the release of water in the remaining two reaches also as water level in the reservoir touched 100 feet on Wednesday.

Similarly, water was released from Kodumudiyar dam near Thirukkurunkudi also on Wednesday for the benefit of 5,781 acres of land in 16 villages – 6 villages in Nanguneri taluk and 10 villages in Radhapuram taluk – through 44 system tanks. Water was released from the dam even as the water level stood at 35 feet against its maximum capacity of 52.50 feet.