Water released from Pilavakkal Periyar, Kovilar dams

The Hindu Bureau
November 05, 2022 20:44 IST

Water was released from Pilavakkal Periyar and Kovilar dams on Saturday to benefit 8,531 acres of ayacut under Pilavakkal Irrigation System. in Watrap region.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran released the water in the presence of Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy and Sivakasi MLA G. Ashokan.

The Minister said the Pilavakkal Periyar dam had 161.39 mcft of water as against its maximum storage of 192 mcft. Similarly, Kovilar dam had 83.36 mcft of water as against its maximum storage of 133 mcft. While Pilavakkal Periyar dam was getting an inflow of 88.62 cusecs of water, Kovilar dam had 76.93 cusecs of water. A total of 150 cusecs of water would be released for nine days and another 3 cusecs for irrigating direct ayacut till February 28, 2023.

Water would be released to fill up 40 system tanks having 7,219 acres of farm land and 960 acres of direct ayacut under Periyar Main Canal. The release would benefit the ayacut in Kodikulam, Kansapuram, Maharajapuram, W. Pudupatti, Watrap, Koomapatti, Sundarapandiyam, Nathampatti, Moovaraivendran, Mangalam, Semmandi Karisalkulam, Pattakulam Sallipatti, Vilupanur, Thachchakudi, Krishnaperi, Nedungulam and Cunnoor.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Minister said the water would be released based on the water availability and appealed to farmers to make use of the water judiciously.

He also handed over freezer boxes worth ₹1.47 lakh to members of two cooperative fishermen societies.

Water Resources Organisation Executive Engineer, Dhanalakshmi, Sivakasi Revenue Divisional Officer (in-charge), Anitha, Watrap Panchayat Union President, Sindhu Murugan, Srivilliputtur panchayat unon chairman, K. Arumugam, Srivilliputtur Municipal Chairman, Ravikannan, Assistant Director (Fisheries), Rajendran, Watrap Tahsildar, Maheswari, were among those who were present.

