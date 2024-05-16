Water released from Pilavakkal Periyar Irrigation System

Release of water for irrigation from Pilavakkal Periyar Irrigation System to supplement additional water to select irrigation tanks began on Thursday morning.

A total of 77.76 million cubic feet of water would be released to augment water storage in five tanks in the upper reaches of the system for six days.

According to Water Resources Department official, 150 cusecs of water would be released till May 21.

This would benefit Gunavanthaneri, Kodikulam, Pooriparai, Seevaneri and Watrap Periya Kanmai.

The farmers had demanded water release as the tanks had gone bone dry. Besides, for irrigation of paddy crop, they wanted water for quenching the thirst of cattle.

A special Government order was issued for this additional release.

Meanwhile, Kovilankulam registered the highest rainfall of 55.90 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Virudhunagar district recorded an average rainfall of 20.55 mm.

The amount of rainfall reported in other stations are: Sattur 38, Aruppukottai 35.80, Sivakasi 26.80, Kariyapatti 26.20, Rajapalayam 19, Virudhunagar 18.40, Vembakottai 17.70, Srivilliputtur 7, Watrap 1.20, Periyar Pilavakkal 0.60

