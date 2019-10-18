Water released from Periyar dam for single crop areas in Theni

Water from Periyar dam was released for the irrigation of single-crop areas in Bodi and Uthamapalayam taluks through the 18th Channel, PTR Channel and Thanthai Periyar Channel, on Friday.

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev after releasing the water advised farmers to judiciously use the water and raise the crop.

A quantum of 98 cusecs of water was being released for 30 days, totalling to 255 million cubic feet of water, through the 18th channel.

A quantum of 100 cusecs of water was being released for 120 days, totalling to 1,037 million cubic feet of water through the PTR and Thanthai Periyar channels.

A total of 4614.25 acres of single-crop area spread over Pudupatti, Hanumanthanpatti, Pannaipuram, Kombai, Thevaram, Sinthalacheri, Sankarapuram, Vembakottai, Lakshminayakkanpatti and Pottipuram in Uthamapalayam Taluk and Meenakshi, Dombacheri and Kodangipatti villages in Bodinayakkanur Taluk, will receive irrigation through the 18th channel.

Water released through the PTR and Thanthai Periyar Channels will irrigate a total of 5,146 acres of land, including 840 acres in Chinnamanur and Veppampatti in Uthamapalayam Taluk and 4,316 acres in Seelayampatti, Seepalakottai, Poomalaikundu, Dharmapuri, Thadicheri, Venkatachalapuram, Koduvilarpatti, Govindanagaram, Balakrishnapuram and Jangalpatti in Theni Taluk.

DRDA Project Director P. Thilagavathy, Uthamapalayam Sub-Collector R. Vaidyanathan, PWD Executive Engineers S. Kavitha, Anbuselvan, Karthikeyan and farmer association heads, took part in the event.