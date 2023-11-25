HamberMenu
Water released from Parthibanur for irrigation purposes: Collector

November 25, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Srikrishna L 2193

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran released water for irrigation from Parthibanur regulator in the presence of MLAs and officials in Ramanathapuram on Saturday .

According to PWD officials, the government order to release water from Vaigai dam in the old ayacut - III areas of Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts would benefit 67,837 acres of agriculture land.

The engineers said a total of 1,504 mcft would be released in phases from the reservoir up to November 29. After it was released from Vaigai dam on November 23, the water reached Parthibanur on Saturday from where 4,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) would flow through the Left Main Canal and the Right Main Canal and reach the Big Tank.

Paramakudi Sub-Collector Aftab Rasool, MLAs Kadar Batch alias Muthuramalingam, S Murugesan and RM Karu Manickam, Water Resources Department officials and others participated, a press release said.

