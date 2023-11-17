HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water released from Papanasam dam for pisanam paddy cultivation

November 17, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. P. Karthikeyan releases water from Papanasam dam on Friday.

Collector K. P. Karthikeyan releases water from Papanasam dam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan on Friday released water from Papanasam dam for the pisanam season paddy cultivation to be taken-up in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts on 86,107 acres.

 Speaking to reporters after releasing water from the dam, he said water had been released for benefiting the farmers of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts during the pisanam season after southwest monsoon.

 Hence, water would reach the farms via North Kodaimelazhagiyaan Channel (2,260 acres), South Kodaimelazhagiyaan Channel (870 acres), Nadhiyunni Channel (2,460 acres), Kannadiyan Channel (12,500 acres), Kodagan Channel (6,000 acres), Tirunelveli Channel (6,410 acre), Palayam Channel (9,500 acre), all in Tirunelveli district, Marudhur Melakkaal Channel (12,762 acre), Marudhur Keezhakkaal Channel (7,785 acre), South Main Channel (12,760 acre) and North Main Channel (12,800 acre).

 In other words, 86,107 acres of cultivable lands in Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai taluks in Tirunelveli district and Srivaikundam, Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi and Eral taluks in Thoothukudi district would benefit during this season.

 “Based on the rainfall and storage level, the water will be released from the dam for 137 days – till March 31, 2024. Since the catchment areas of Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar Dams are yet to experience good rainfall during this northeast monsoon, the farmers should judiciously use the water for nourishing the paddy,” Dr. Karthikeyan appealed.

 Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Deputy Mayor of Tirunelveli Corporation K.R. Raju, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Mariappan and Joint Director of Agriculture, Tirunelveli, K. Muruganandam were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.