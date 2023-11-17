Water released from Papanasam dam for pisanam paddy cultivation

November 17, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan on Friday released water from Papanasam dam for the pisanam season paddy cultivation to be taken-up in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts on 86,107 acres.

Speaking to reporters after releasing water from the dam, he said water had been released for benefiting the farmers of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts during the pisanam season after southwest monsoon.

Hence, water would reach the farms via North Kodaimelazhagiyaan Channel (2,260 acres), South Kodaimelazhagiyaan Channel (870 acres), Nadhiyunni Channel (2,460 acres), Kannadiyan Channel (12,500 acres), Kodagan Channel (6,000 acres), Tirunelveli Channel (6,410 acre), Palayam Channel (9,500 acre), all in Tirunelveli district, Marudhur Melakkaal Channel (12,762 acre), Marudhur Keezhakkaal Channel (7,785 acre), South Main Channel (12,760 acre) and North Main Channel (12,800 acre).

In other words, 86,107 acres of cultivable lands in Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai taluks in Tirunelveli district and Srivaikundam, Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi and Eral taluks in Thoothukudi district would benefit during this season.

“Based on the rainfall and storage level, the water will be released from the dam for 137 days – till March 31, 2024. Since the catchment areas of Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar Dams are yet to experience good rainfall during this northeast monsoon, the farmers should judiciously use the water for nourishing the paddy,” Dr. Karthikeyan appealed.

Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Deputy Mayor of Tirunelveli Corporation K.R. Raju, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Mariappan and Joint Director of Agriculture, Tirunelveli, K. Muruganandam were present.