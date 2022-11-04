Water released from Papanasam dam for ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivation

Water gushing out from one of the sluicies after Assembly speaker M. Appavu released water for cultivation from Papanasam dam in Tirunelveli district. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu released water from Papanasam dam for ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivation on Friday.

The water will be released from Papanasam dam for 148 days (till March 31, 2023) and will benefit ‘pisanam’ paddy to be cultivated on 86,107 acres in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appavu said the water released from the dam will benefit 2,260 acres under North Kodai Melazhagiyaan, 870 acres under South Kodai Melazhagiyaan, 2,460 acres under Nadhiyunni, 12,500 acres under Kannadiyan, 6,000 acres under Kodagan, 6,410 acres under Tirunelveli, 9,500 acres under Palayam Channels, all in Tirunelveli district, and 12,762 acres under Marudhur Melakkaal, 7,785 acres under Marudhur Keezhakkaal, 12,762 acres under South Main and 12,800 acres under North Main Channels, all in Thoothukudi district.

In other words, paddy can be raised in the cultivable lands in Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Srivaikundam, Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi and Eral taluks during this ‘pisanam’ season with the water being released from Papanasam dam.

“This year’s northeast monsoon assumes more significance as 3,400 cusecs of surplus flood water of the Tamirabharani will be diverted to the 73-Km-long flood carrier channel starting at Vellankuzhi near Veeravanallur for taking water for irrigation to lands in the dry Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai, Radhapuram and Sattankulam areas. After being shelved for ten years, additional funds have been released for the completion of this project by March 2023. Besides averting the wasting of precious Tamirabharani water by allowing it to flow into the Gulf of Mannar, the hitherto wasted several TMCs of water will be used judiciously hereafter for increasing agriculture production in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts,” Mr. Appavu said.

District Collector V. Vishnu, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohamed Shabbir Alam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and chairman of Tirunelveli Ditsrict Panchayat V.S.R. Jegadish were present.