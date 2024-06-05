GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water released from Papanasam dam for ‘kar’ paddy season

Published - June 05, 2024 08:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.P. Karthikeyan releases water from Papanasam dam on Wednesday.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan releases water from Papanasam dam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ahead of the onset of southwest monsoon along the Western Ghats, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Wednesday released water from Papanasam dam for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation.

 Dr. Karthikeyan said the water being released from the dam would benefit 18,090 acres of land - 2,260 acres under North Kodaimelazhagiyan Channel, 870 acres under South Kodaimelazhagiyan Channel, 2,460 acres under Nadhiyunni Channel and 12,500 acre under Kannadiyan Channel – in the revenue villages under Ambasamudram and Cheranmahadevi taluks.

 Moreover, 35 irrigation tanks in the two taluks would also get the water being released from the dam for 120 days – i.e. up to October 2, 2024.

 “We anticipate good rainfall during this southwest monsoon along the Western Ghats especially in the catchment areas of Papanasam and Manimuthar dams. If we don’t get good influx of water due to deficit monsoon, water will be released on turn basis and, hence, the farmers should use the water judiciously,” Dr. Karthikeyan added.

 Public Works Department officials were present.

