HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water released from Palaru Porunthalayaru dam

November 29, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Food & Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani offers flowers after releasing water from Palar – Porundalar dam for irrigation purpose, near Palani, on Wednesday.

Food & Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani offers flowers after releasing water from Palar – Porundalar dam for irrigation purpose, near Palani, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Food Minister R. Sakkarapani on Wednesday released water from Palaru Porunthalayaru dam for irrigating 6,168 acres of land in Palani taluk.

The Minister said that water would be released till March 28 for 120 days. The total quantum of water release would be 1,225.67 mcft.

This will benefit the ayacut in Periyammapatti, Thamaraikulam, A. Kalayamputhur, Manur, Gorikadavu, Keeranaur and Kottathurai.

Palani Revenue Divisional Officer S. Saravanan, Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department, Balamurugan, and representatives of farmers were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.