Water released from Palaru Porunthalayaru dam

November 29, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

Food Minister R. Sakkarapani on Wednesday released water from Palaru Porunthalayaru dam for irrigating 6,168 acres of land in Palani taluk.

The Minister said that water would be released till March 28 for 120 days. The total quantum of water release would be 1,225.67 mcft.

This will benefit the ayacut in Periyammapatti, Thamaraikulam, A. Kalayamputhur, Manur, Gorikadavu, Keeranaur and Kottathurai.

Palani Revenue Divisional Officer S. Saravanan, Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department, Balamurugan, and representatives of farmers were present.