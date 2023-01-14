ADVERTISEMENT

Water released from Palar-Porundhalar dam

January 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani offer flowers after releasing water from Palar-Porundalar dam near Palani on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amidst the showering of flower petals, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani raised the shutters of the Palar-Porundhalar dam in Palani taluk in Dindigul district on Saturday to release water for irrigation. The water release from the left main canal to the new ayacut will continue for 110 days.

According to a press release, a total of 9,600 acres of land in Palani taluk would benefit from 70 cusecs of water release for 110 days including the new ayacut area of Akkaraipatti, C.Kalayamputhur, Chithiraikulam, Korikadavu, Kozhumangondan, Kovil Ammapatti, Maanur, Melkaraipatti, Neikkarapatti, Pethanaickenpalayam, Periyammapatti, Ravimangalam, Sukkanaickenpatti, Thalaiyoothu, V. Thathanaickenpatti and T. Thathanaickenpatti.

A maximum quantum of 665.28 mcft of water would be released, the release added.

The Minister said that heeding to the farmers’ demand to release water for more days, water will be released for more days than usual.

Collector S. Visakan and Palani MLA I.P. Senthilkumar, farmers, panchayat and Public Works Department officials were present.

