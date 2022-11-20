Water released from Palar-Porundalar dam for irrigation

Water was released from Palar-Porundalar dam on Sunday through the Tadakulam channel for the irrigation of the first crop between November 20 and March 29, 2023.
A press release stated that 224.64 cusecs of water would be released for 130 days benefitting a total of 844 acres of land in Pudhuchu and Balasamudram villages in Palani taluk.
