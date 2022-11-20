Water released from Palar-Porundalar dam for irrigation

November 20, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

Water was released from Palar-Porundalar dam on Sunday through the Tadakulam channel for the irrigation of the first crop between November 20 and March 29, 2023.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

A press release stated that 224.64 cusecs of water would be released for 130 days benefitting a total of 844 acres of land in Pudhuchu and Balasamudram villages in Palani taluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US