Water released from Nambiyar dam for ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivation

January 24, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Wednesday released water from the Nambiyar dam at Kottaikarungulam east of Valliyoor in the district for paddy cultivation as water level in the smallest dam of the district reached its maximum capacity of 22.96 feet after the heavy downpour on December 17 and 18 last.

Mr. Appavu said the 60 cusecs of water being released from the Nambiyar dam with 82.17 million cubic feet capacity would feed 40 irrigation tanks in this region for 68 days. The PWD officials would monitor the water level in the almost full irrigation tanks and release water from the dam accordingly for the benefit of 1,744 acres of land under these waterbodies.

The dam, built in 2004 at the cost of ₹ 19.99 crore and receives water during the southwest and northeast monsoons, benefits the following seven revenue villages – Kottaikarungulam, Kasthurirengapuram, Kumarapuram, Thisaiyanvilai, Urumankulam, Muthumoththanmozhi and Karaisuttrupudhur - in Radhapuram taluk.

On the water being released in the flood carrier channel of Tamirabharani – Karumaneniyar – Nambiyar River linking scheme for taking Tamirabharani’s surplus water to the dry regions of Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai and Sattankulam, Mr. Appavu said flood water from the perennial river was released in the flood carrier channel as trial run in mid-December last following the heavy rainfall that triggered flood in the Tamirabharani.

After the breaches occurred in a few places during the trial run were plugged, 1,000 cusecs of water is being released now since storage level in both Papanasam and Manimuthar dams is very close to their maximum capacity.

“Since the water is flowing smoothly now in the flood carrier channel, we expect that the Chief Minister would soon commission formally the much-awaited Tamirabharani – Karumaneniyar – Nambiyar River linking scheme,” Mr. Appavu said.

Since 60 cusecs of water is being released from Nambiyar dam for ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivation, similar quantity of water will be released as replenishment in the channel bringing water to this reservoir under the river-linking scheme.

“Almost all the irrigation tanks to get water from the river-linking scheme are now brimming water. If any of these tanks are found to be having water below the maximum capacity, the water being released now in the flood carrier channel will be taken to these tanks,” the Speaker said.

Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain, and Chairman of Tirunelveli District Panchayat Council V.S.R. Jegadish were present.

