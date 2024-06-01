GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water released from Mullaperiyar dam for irrigation in Cumbum valley

Published - June 01, 2024 07:32 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
PWD officials releasing water from Mullaperiyar dam at Thekkadi on Saturday.

PWD officials releasing water from Mullaperiyar dam at Thekkadi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Public Works Department engineers released water for irrigation and drinking purposes from Mullaperiyar dam at Thekkadi on Saturday.

Executive Engineer Anbu Selvam and other officials released 300 cusecs of water — 200 cusecs for irrigation purpose and 100 cusecs to meet drinking water needs. The distribution will go on for 120 days depending on storage level, availability and other factors.

The water for irrigation purpose will be distributed to the double-crop areas in Cumbum valley covering Uthamapalayam, Theni and Bodi.

A total of 14,707 acres of land in ayacut areas would benefit through the water release, the officials said. Farmers should use the water judiciously to benefit to the maximum extent, they said.

