Water released from Mullaperiyar dam for irrigating Cumbum Valley

June 01, 2023 - Theni

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy on Thursday inaugurated the release of water from Mullaperiyar dam for the first crop of double crop area in Cumbum valley and drinking water requirements of Theni district.

Accompanied by Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana and MLAs N. Ramakrishnan, A. Maharajan and K.S. Saravanakumar, the Minister opened the sluice at Thekkadi.

Mr. Periyasamy said it was for the third consecutive time that water had been released for irrigation from Periyar dam on June 1.

He added that 200 cusecs of water would be released every day for 14,707 acres of ayacut in Cumbum Valley. Besides, another 100 cusecs of water would be released for meeting the drinking water requirements of Theni district. Water for irrigation would be released for 120 days for the first crop. This would benefit farm lands in Uthamapalayam, Bodi and Theni taluks.

Paddy seeds and fertilizers had been stocked in adequate quantity at Agricultural Extension Centres and Agricultural Credit Societies.

Appealing to farmers to adopt the latest techniques in farming activities, he asked them to make use of the available water judiciously.

Former MLAs Thanga Tamilselvan and Lakshmanan, Superintending Engineer, Periyar-Vaigai Basin Circle, Malarvizhi, Executive Engineer N. Anbuselvam and representatives of farmers’ associations, were present.

