Water released from Marudhanadhi dam

Water from Marudhanadhi dam was released for irrigating 6,583 acres of traditional ayacut lands in Athoor and Nilakottai taluks of Dindigul district on Friday.

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy opened the shutters and said that as per the orders of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin water has been released for the benefit of the farmers. Collector S. Visakan and Dindigul MP P. Velusamy were also present.

He said that the dam was the primary drinking water source for people of Ayyampalayam and surrounding villages. He urged the farmers to make optimum usage of the water to get high yield.

With the shutters of Marudhanadhi being opened, 6,583 acres of agricultural land in Dindigul district, including land in Ayyampalayam, Sitharevu and Thevarappanpatti areas in Athoor taluk and Sevugampatti in Nilakottai taluk will be benefitted.

According to a press release, 70 cusecs of water would be released for 30 days to benefit 4,151 acres in new ayacut while 20 cusecs of water will be released for 120 days to benefit 2,432 acres in old ayacut. Further, 640 acres of agricultural land in Kombaipatti will also be irrigated.

The current water level in the dam is 69.95 feet against the total height of 74 feet. The current water storage in the dam is 175 mcft and outflow is 90 cusecs.

Athoor Tahsildar Nirmala Gracy, Public Works Department (WRO) Executive Engineer Sugumaran and others were present.