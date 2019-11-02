Water released from Manjalar dam

A quantum of 60 cusecs of water was released from Manjalar dam for irrigation of first crop, on Saturday.

Following a representation from farmers’ associations, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami issued a Government Order to release water for irrigation and Theni Collector M. Pallavi Baldev released water from the dam.

Catering to the old ayacut areas, the quantum of release will be maintained at 60 cusecs from November 2 to December 15, after which it will be reduced to 50 cusecs starting from December 16 till January 31, 2020. From February 1, 2020 to March 15, 2020, the quantum of release will be further reduced to 45 cusecs.

For the irrigation of new ayacut areas, the quantum of release will be maintained at 40 cusecs from November 2 to November 30, after which it will be reduced to 30 cusecs from December 1 to February 29, 2020. From March 1 to March 15, the quantum of water will further be reduced to 20 cusecs.

The water will irrigate a total of 5,259 acres, including 3,386 acres under the old ayacut and 1,873 acres under the new ayacut, spread over Devadhanapatti, Genguvarpatti and J. Kallupatti villages in Periyakulam taluk of Theni district and Kanavaipatti, Batlagundu, Kunnuvarayankottai and Sivagnanapuram villages in Nilakottai taluk of Dindigul district.