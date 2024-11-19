 />
Water released from Kudaganaru dam for irrigation

Published - November 19, 2024 09:54 pm IST - DINDIGUL 

The Hindu Bureau
Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan, right, releases water from Kudaganar dam at Alagapuri near Vedasandur in Dindigul district on Tuesday.

Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan, right, releases water from Kudaganar dam at Alagapuri near Vedasandur in Dindigul district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Following heavy rains in Dindigul in the past one week, 188 cusecs water have been released from Kudaganaru dam on Tuesday as it has reached its full capacity. 

The 27-feet-high dam which is built at Alagapuri near Vedasandur with 15 shutters has facilitated storage of water which flows from Dindigul to Karur through Vedasandur. 

The excess water from the dam through two branch canals is being supplied to irrigate about 9,000 acres of farmland.  

As the heavy rains have filled up the river, water in the dam has reached its maximum capacity of 26.12 feet. Water from the dam was released by Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan.  

