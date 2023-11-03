HamberMenu
Water released from Kodumidiyar dam

November 03, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Speaker M. Appavu releasing water from Kodumidiyar dam near Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district on Friday.

Speaker M. Appavu releasing water from Kodumidiyar dam near Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Friday released water from Kodumudiyar dam near Valliyoor for pisanam paddy cultivation in the presence of District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan.

 Speaking to reporters after releasing water from the dam, Mr. Appavu said 100 cusecs of water from Kodumidyar dam would be released for 150 days – up to March 31, 2024 – depending upon the availability of water in the reservoir with the capacity of 126.53 million cubic feet. The dam feeds water to 5,781 acres of land through 44 irrigation tanks under 16 revenue villages in Radhapuram and Nanguneri taluks.

 Assistant Collector (Training) C. Kishan Kumar and Assistant Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Manikanda Rajan were present.

