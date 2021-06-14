Water released from four dams in Tenkasi district

Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam and Tenkasi Collector G. S. Sameeran release water from Gadananadhi dam on Monday.

TENKASI

14 June 2021 19:16 IST

It will benefit cultivation of paddy on 8,225 acres acrosss the district

With the onset of south-west monsoon and rains lashing the Western Ghats, water was released from Gadananadhi, Ramanadhi, Karuppanadhi and Adavinainar dams for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation on Monday.

In the presence of Collector G. S. Sameeran, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam released the water from Gadananadhi and Ramanadhi reservoirs. Mr. Sameeran said that the 60 cusecs of water would be released for 140 days - till October 31 - from Ramanadhi dam based on need. It would benefit 1,008.19 acres of land in Kadayam, Mela Kadayam, Govindaperi, Alwarkurichi, Vagaikulam, Ayan Pottalpudur, Pottalpudur, Pappankulam and Ravanasamudram.

The 125 cusecs of water being released from Gadananadhi dam will benefit 3,987.57 acres in 12 villages in Tenkasi and Ambasamudram taluks.

Two more dams

In another function, Tenkasi MP Dhanush M. Kumar released water from Karuppanadhi and Adavinainar dams in the presence of the Collector.

The Collector said the 25 cusecs of water being released from Karuppanadhi dam would benefit 1,082.23 acres in seven villages under Kadayanallur taluk while cultivation of paddy would be taken up on 2,147.47 acres in 12 villages in Shencottai and Kadayanallur taluks with 60 cusecs of water being released from Adavinainar dam.

“In all, 8,225 acres of land will be benefited from the water being released from the four dams in the district. The farmers must use the water judiciously,” he said.