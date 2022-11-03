Water released from dams in Dindigul district for irrigation

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
November 03, 2022 18:42 IST

Water gushing from Kuthirayar dam near Palani in Dindigul district on Thursday.

Water was released from dams across Dindigul district, including Palar-Porundhalar dam, Varadhamanadhi dam and Kudiraiyar dam, on Thursday for irrigation purpose. The water release will continue for 120 days till March 2, 2023.

A total of 6,168 acres of land in Palani taluk would benefit from the water being released from Palar-Porundhalar dam. A maximum quantum of 1,225.67 mcft of water would be released, a press release said.

Water not exceeding a maximum quantum of 331.05 mcft would be released from Kuthiraiyar dam to irrigate 6,113.86 acres of land in Dindigul and Tirupur districts.

A maximum of 711.88 mcft of water would be released from Varadhamanadhi dam to benefit 5,523.18 acres of land in Palani taluk.

